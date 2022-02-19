NHL New England: Boxford’s Chris Kreider an X-factor for aspiring Rangers

New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (Boxford, Mass.) has 33-14-47 in 49 games. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Not even a year ago, Chris Kreider joined New England Hockey Journal’s TV show to discuss the New York Rangers’ progress in a rebuild.

“I think we’ve taken one step back to take a few forward,” the Boxford, Mass., native said in March 2021 before the team finished fifth out of eight teams in the East Division.

The Rangers, who haven’t qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs in an uninterrupted season since 2017, entered a new era this season as Boston University product and former Blueshirts captain Chris Drury (Trumbull, Conn.) was hired as president and general manager and 2017-18 Jack Adams Award winner Gerard Gallant followed him in to lead the bench.

What a difference a year makes.

Editor’s note: This article appears in the January/February print edition of New England Hockey Journal.