Bay Stater Keith Yandle skates in 965th straight game, becomes NHL’s new ironman

Keith Yandle of the Philadelphia Flyers skated in consecutive game No. 965 on Tuesday vs. the Islanders. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle, a Milton, Mass., native, skated in his 965th consecutive National Hockey League game Tuesday night at UBS Arena against the New York Islanders to set an NHL record for most consecutive games played.

"It hasn't really sunk in too much yet. It's something I'm super grateful for, but I'm grateful for playing (even) one game in this league," Yandle said after the game, a 4-3 Flyers loss. "To be a part of the NHL and the NHL family for the last 16 years has been more than a dream come true."

Born in Boston and mentored on the ice by his hockey coach dad, Buddy, in Milton, Yandle progressed from Milton High School to Cushing Academy to the QMJHL, starring on the back end for the Moncton Wildcats alongside future NHL standouts Brad Marchand and Jason Demers.