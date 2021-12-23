New England Hockey Journal

NHL New England: Cam Atkinson making impact on, off ice in Philadelphia

Cam Atkinson
Cam Atkinson (Riverside, Conn.) changed cities in the offseason for the first time in his NHL career. (Len Redkoles/Getty Images)

Former Boston College forward Cam Atkinson changed cities in the offseason for the first time in his National Hockey League career. Suffice it to say, it’s gone well so far for both the 5-foot-8 sniper and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Dealt to Philadelphia for Jakub Voracek over the summer, after spending the first 10 seasons of his NHL tenure with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Atkinson (Riverside, Conn.) wasted no time getting acclimated to playing full time in Pennsylvania. He scored six goals and set up two others for eight points in his first 10 outings, as the Flyers went 6-2-2 in that season-opening span.

“The adjustment was relatively easy, knowing a bunch of guys on the team,” said Atkinson in mid-November.

