NHL Draft: Why James Fisher’s stock is rising after a winning season

Wilmington's James Fisher is a rising power forward prospect for the NHL draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — The steady march from being a lesser known but fledgling prep player to fledgling power forward and intriguing 2022 NHL draft prospect for James Fisher started with a strong summer and has continued through the fall and winter, culminating most recently with Belmont Hill’s run to the 2022 NEPSAC championship game.

Although the Sextants came up short in the final contest against repeat champion Salisbury, the Wilmington, Mass., native is on the upswing, having learned how to be a more complete hockey player over the course of the season. He’s growing in confidence and excited for the next stage in his personal development on and off the ice.