Juniors: How Tucker Hartmann’s on- and off-ice contributions have him trending up

Tucker Hartmann is completing his second season in the BCHL with Salmon Arm after a prep career with St. Mark's (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Growing up in Southboro, Mass., Tucker Hartmann never imagined that he would be a 20-year-old hockey player living in Salmon Arm, British Columbia, while continuing to live his dream playing at the higher levels.

The former prep standout on defense for the St. Mark’s Lions is in his second year playing in the BCHL for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, enjoying a breakout season one year after dealing with the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic. Although he was able to play in 20 games a year ago as a rookie, they were played in a “pod,” as a single location with no fans, travel and the normal experiences one has riding the bus and interacting with the community that a player in juniors typically experiences.

In 2021-22, a return to a regular playing schedule has set the conditions for Hartmann to transition to college hockey when he arrives on the Yale University campus next fall.