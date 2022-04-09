New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prospects: Ukraine never far from Serhii Nikulin’s heart

By

Serhii Nikulin dreams of playing college hockey after coming to Boston from Ukraine before war erupted. (EC Spartans)

When Serhii Nikulin left his native city of Kharkiv in the Ukraine for Boston late last summer, he never imagined that his country would just seven months later be plunged into a maelstrom of violence and destruction.

The 18-year-old defenseman who played AAA hockey for the East Coast Spartans while completing his junior of high school studying at Boston Trinity Academy in Hyde Park, Mass., now finds himself thousands of miles away from his family while the Russian invasion has dominated the world’s attention. It’s tough enough to leave your home and culture to play hockey and study abroad, but the unimaginable stress of watching images of his war-torn country is something very few in the United States can relate to.

“I did not believe it can actually happen,” Nikulin told New England Hockey Journal when asked about the current situation in Ukraine. “I would say nobody could expect it. It was so, so awful, because I came home after my late practice with the Spartans, and I received a message from my parents and my girlfriend, and they wrote me that the war started. I felt like everything fell out from under my legs at that moment.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

RinkWise podcast: Dan Muse on coaching players for Team USA’s NTDP

Dan Muse the head coach of the U.S. National Team  Development Program's under-17 squad, is the guest on the latest episode of the RinkWise podcast. Muse…
Read More

Frozen Four takeaways as Denver, Minnesota State advance to final

BOSTON – Denver and Minnesota State will play for the college hockey championship on Saturday evening after winning their Frozen Four semifinal contests Thursday at…
Read More

2023 World Junior Championship: Coaching staff named, predicting the U.S. roster

USA Hockey announced on Tuesday its coaching staff for the 2023 World Junior Championship. Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold (Bedford, N.H.) will be the bench…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter