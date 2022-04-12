New England District 16 Festival: Top prospects selected to 2022 Boys National Camp, other standouts

Cameron Cooke is an '06 forward for the Boston Jr. Bruins out of the New England District (Junior Bruins)

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Top prospects from five states in the region took to the ice over the weekend at the New England Sports Village to prove they were among the best at the New England District Select 16 Festival.

Six forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender earned spots at this July’s USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y. Close to a dozen college coaches evaluated the `06s in order to pick the best representatives for the New England District, which is made up of all the region’s states outside of Massachusetts.

Players from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont were put through drills and other on-ice activities in Friday’s practices before competing in three games Saturday and Sunday morning. An all-star game took place Sunday afternoon to culminate the weekend’s activities.

After attending games Saturday and Sunday, here are my top 20 prospects from the `06 birth year in the New England District, based on this weekend’s action. Players selected to represent the district at national camp are noted with an asterisk.