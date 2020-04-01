News: UMass’ Leonard signs deal with Sharks

New England Hockey Journal

UMass junior John Leonard has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks, the organization that selected him in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Leonard led college hockey in goals this season with 27. He added 10 assists to finish with 37 points in 33 games. Over the course of his three seasons with the Minutemen, he had 56 goals and 49 assists for 105 points in 106 games.

A native of Amherst, Mass., Leonard got to live out his dream of playing college hockey in his hometown. While he came to UMass from the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, he had a terrific high school career with Springfield Cathedral, now called Pope Francis, in the MIAA.

