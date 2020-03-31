New England Hockey Journal

College moves roundup: Madden signs with Kings; Friars trio will be back

Northeastern's Tyler Madden has signed with the Kings. (Getty Images)

Northeastern star Tyler Madden has signed a three-year entry level contract with the Los Angeles Kings, it was announced Monday.

The Deerfield Beach, Fla., native will forgo his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility to pursue his NHL dreams. A broken finger caused him to miss the final seven games of the 2019-20 season. In 27 games, he scored 19 goals and added 18 assists. 

Just how valuable was Madden to Northeastern’s success this past season? With him in the lineup, Jim Madigan’s squad was 16-8-3 a opposed to 2-5 without him. 

