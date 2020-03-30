Recruiting update: Three Hockey East programs add commits

Northwood School's Felix Trudeau is off to Maine. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While local college hockey programs can’t be on the road recruiting right now due to the Coronavirus, it hasn’t stopped them from committing players for the future.

UMass recently committed Lincoln Stars right wing Owen Michaels, an ’02 from Novi, Mich. In 46 USHL games during the 2019-20 season, Michaels had six goals and 10 assists. He previously played youth hockey for the Oakland Jr. Grizzlies and Detroit Belle Tire.

Michaels is a big winger who can hang around the net and control play below the dots with his size and strength. He’ll spend another season or two in the USHL to continue developing his game before matriculating to Amherst.