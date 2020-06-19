North Kingston, R.I., native Derek Army played parts of five seasons in Wheeling. (Wheeling Nailers)

Providence College alum Derek Army is the new assistant coach for the Wheeling Nailers in the ECHL, the organization announced Friday.

Army played for the Friars from 2010-14 before embarking on a four-year minor pro career that included stints with the Nailers as well as a couple of organizations in the AHL. The North Kingston, R.I., native played high school hockey for Moses Brown and prep school hockey for Gunnery.

After retiring from his playing career following the 2017-18 season, Army spent parts of the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the ECHL’s Worcester Railers.