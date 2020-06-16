New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting trail update: Where some top D-1 candidates might find a home

By

Lucas Mercuri is expected to play for the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL in 2020-21. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NCAA is still in a dead period for recruiting, which means college hockey coaches can’t be on the road scouting or have any in-person contact.

It runs through at least July 31, but the dead period doesn’t prevent college coaches from contacting prospective recruits via phone calls, text messages, emails, direct messages and other forms of electronic communication.

There are several players with ties to the New England region who are being pursued vigorously at the moment. Rising juniors in high school have to wait until Aug. 1 for an offer, due to NCAA legislation passed last May, while older recruits already might have an offer on the table.

Here’s a look at a few of those players generating buzz on the recruiting trail and where they might end up.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting class breakdown: Analyzing the top 2003s by conference, team, region

Fifty-six players born in 2003 have committed to one of the 20 Division 1 hockey programs in the New England region. Looking at things more…
Read More

Strong get stronger: 2020 USPHL NCDC Entry Draft analysis

The 2020 USPHL NCDC Entry Draft took place Wednesday with all 11 teams making selections. Keeping in brand, the USPHL NCDC does things differently. Unlike…
Read More

Boston College loses another top recruit to major junior

Boston College has lost another recruit to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), it was confirmed Thursday morning. Center Cameron MacDonald, an ’03, has…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter