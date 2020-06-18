Recruiting: Another Gaudette for Northeastern

Cam Gaudette has committed to play college hockey at Northeastern. (Patrick Garriepy)

Cam Gaudette has committed to play college hockey at Northeastern, following in his older brother’s footsteps.

Gaudette, a `00 from Braintree, Mass., has played the past two seasons for the Northeast Generals in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). In 2019-20, the left-shot defenseman registered eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points in 49 games. That marked a 16-point increase in his production over his first season of junior hockey.

Gaudette is an offensive defenseman who plays with jam and a mean streak as evidenced by his 233 penalty minutes over 111 games with the Generals. He skates well and has a swagger and confidence. He’ll join the Huskies for the start of the 2021-22 season after another year of junior hockey.