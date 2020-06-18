Recruiting: Another Gaudette for Northeastern

New England Hockey Journal

Cam Gaudette has committed to play college hockey at Northeastern, following in his older brother’s footsteps.

Gaudette, a `00 from Braintree, Mass., has played the past two seasons for the Northeast Generals in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). In 2019-20, the left-shot defenseman registered eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points in 49 games. That marked a 16-point increase in his production over his first season of junior hockey.

Gaudette is an offensive defenseman who plays with jam and a mean streak as evidenced by his 233 penalty minutes over 111 games with the Generals. He skates well and has a swagger and confidence. He’ll join the Huskies for the start of the 2021-22 season after another year of junior hockey.

