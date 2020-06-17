USA Hockey announces roster for World Junior Summer Showcase

BC's Spencer Knight is the top American goaltender headed to the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Ten players from New England will compete at the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase for a spot on USA Hockey’s roster at the 2021 World Junior Championship.

The World Junior Summer Showcase takes place July 24 through Aug. 1 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The event usually welcomes hopefuls from Canada, Finland and Sweden, but due to the Coronavirus, only the U.S. will be represented. The 2021 World Junior Championship is slated for Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Representing New England at the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase will be six forwards, two defensemen and two goaltenders. In addition to the 10 players native to the region, 11 others with ties to New England will be in attendance at the showcase.