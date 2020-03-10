News Brief: Leaman named coach of U.S. National Junior Team

Nate Leaman, Providence College head coach. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Providence College head coach Nate Leaman will be the head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, USA Hockey announced Monday afternoon.

Leaman, 47, was an assistant coach for the U.S. at the World Juniors in 2007 and 2009. This will be his first turn as head coach for USA Hockey. The Centerville, Ohio, native has been head coach of the Friars since the 2012-13 season.

Leaman guided Providence to the program's first NCAA Championship in 2015 and has led the Friars to unprecedented success. Providence has made the NCAA Tournament the past six consecutive seasons, including 2015 and another Frozen Four appearance in 2019.