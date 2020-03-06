New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp invites announced

By

Thayer's Michael Stenberg is one of eight New Englanders selected to attend USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Eight players from New England will represent the region at this month's USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp, it was announced this afternoon.

Forwards Brady Berard (East Greenwich, R.I.), Andon Cerbone (Stamford, Conn.) and Michael Stenberg (Needham, Mass.), defensemen Jackson Dorrington (North Reading, Mass.), Ryan Healey (Hingham, Mass.), Charlie Leddy (Fairfield, Conn.), and goaltenders Dylan Silverstein (Woburn, Mass.) and Arthur Smith (Farmington, Conn.) will compete for a coveted spot on the 2020-21 USA Hockey NTDP U-17 team.

The 2020 USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp takes place March 18-22, 2020 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. Below is more information about the eight New England players, plus two from outside the region who are committed to local colleges.

