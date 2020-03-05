Prep hockey: Dexter Southfield advances in Elite 8

Dexter Southfield senior center Ben Raymond scored the first goal versus Hotchkiss. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Dexter Southfield scored three times in the first 7:20 of the game to easily move past Hotchkiss by a score of 5-2 in a NEPSAC Hockey Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 quarterfinal.

Playing in front of a standing-room only crowd at Thorndike Arena on the school’s campus, Dexter Southfield’s line of center Aidan Connolly, left wing Jack Dempsey and right wing Doug Grimes came up big.

Up next for Dexter Southfield is a home semifinal game against Berkshire on Saturday. The Bears, the eighth seed, upset No. 1 Lawrence, 3-2, in overtime. The other NEPSAC Hockey Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 semifinal pits Avon Old Farms and Salisbury.