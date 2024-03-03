New Hampton wins second straight girls Small School title over Groton

New Hampton repeated as Small School champions with a 2-1 win over Groton. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — Caroline Thomas was in the right place at the right time.

With the score tied at 1-1 and time winding down in regulation, the puck found her all alone at the left post off a turnover behind Groton's net. She was right there to jam it home and give New Hampton a 2-1 lead with 2:41 left in the NEPSAC girls Small School Tournament championship.

From there, the Huskies and senior goaltender Vera Lee went to work defensively, locking it down to claim their second straight title. New Hampton also beat Groton last year, 3-1.

Here's a full recap and takeaways from the game.