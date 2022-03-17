New England District 18-U Championship: Uncommitted standouts

Mount St. Charles center Zach Aben is a top player in 18-U for the Saint M's and not yet committed. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTHFORD, Conn. – The Yale Junior Bulldogs earned the region’s automatic bid to USA Hockey Nationals by winning the New England District 18-U Championship over the weekend at the Northford Ice Pavilion.

The Junior Bulldogs defeated Maine Nordiques in the final after downing Mount Saint Charles in the semifinal. The Nordiques got to Sunday evening’s final by winning a wild affair against Elite Hockey Academy.

There were a handful of NHL scouts that came through the rinks to watch Mount Saint Charles right wing Cam O’Neill, a UMass commit from Odenton, Md, and Mid Fairfield left wing and Dartmouth commit Hank Cleaves of Brunswick and Greenwich, Conn., A few more college coaches were in the three-sheet facility checking in on some current commits and possible future recruits.

The Junior Bulldogs and Mount Saint Charles will both be in Rochester, Mich., later this month to take part in nationals. While Shattuck-St. Mary’s enters the event as the favorite, there are reasons for optimism for both squads from the New England district.