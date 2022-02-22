Prep hockey: Top 16 uncommitted players from outside the region

Kent senior Dante Palombo (White Plains, N.Y.) has produced offensively everywhere he’s gone. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Local players get most of the attention when the topic of top prospects in New England prep school hockey comes up each year.

This year is no different as Ben MacDonald (Weston, Mass./Nobles), James Fisher (Wilmington, Mass./Belmont Hill), Michael Fisher (Westboro, Mass./St. Mark’s), Michael Callow (South Boston, Mass./St. Sebastian’s), Chris Romaine (Braintree, Mass./Milton), Grayson Badger (Hyde Park, Mass./Dexter Southfield) and Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass./Belmont Hill) are some of the most talked-about players in the prep circuit.

However, a number of players from outside the six New England states are having a significant impact on their teams in 2021-22. Avon Old Farms defenseman Sam Court (Winnipeg, Manitoba) and Kent left wing Geno McEnery (Geneva, Ill.) have committed to New Hampshire and Providence, respectively, since the school year started. Kimball Union’s top defenseman, Duncan Ramsay (Halifax, Nova Scotia) had a commitment to Vermont in hand before the season got underway.

McEnery is the most recent to commit. Kent’s leading scorer is having a monster senior season for a Lions team that is on the cusp of earning a spot in the NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament. With McEnery off the board, let’s take a look at the top 16 remaining uncommitted prospects from outside of the region playing prep hockey in 2021-22. Only juniors and seniors who are eligible to commit are included in this list: