New England District 16-U Tournament: 14 uncommitted prospects who stood out

Rudy Guimond played for Taft School and Tier 1 Nationals-bound Yale 16-U Bulldogs. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTHFORD, Conn. – The Yale Junior Bulldogs captured the New England District 16-U Tournament that took place over the weekend at the Northford Ice Pavilion.

The team, coached by Steve Novodor, Jon Bellonio, and Paul Falanga, defeated South Kent Selects Academy in the final after taking down Mount Saint Charles in the semifinals. The other semifinalist to not make the final was the Mid Fairfield Rangers.

In the final, the Junior Bulldogs blanked South Kent Selects Academy by a score of 3-0. It was an impressive game from start to finish for the squad, made up mostly of players from Avon Old Farms, Kent, Taft, Loomis Chaffee, Hotchkiss and Deerfield.

Below is a look at 14 uncommitted prospects who stood out at the New England District 16-U Tournament: