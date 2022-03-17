New England District 15 Only Championship: ’06 prospects leave strong impression

Andrew DellaSalla played prep hockey at Brunswick, and was a top forward for the Mid Fairfield 15 Only team (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTHFORD, Conn. – Mount Saint Charles ran through the field at the New England District 15 Only Championship en route to victory at the Northford Ice Pavilion.

The team, coached by Scott Gainey and Jim Creamer, defeated Mid Fairfield by a score of 6-5 in the championship game on Sunday afternoon. The other semifinalists were Seacoast Performance Academy and South Kent Selects Academy.

The `06s at the New England District possessed the most high-end talent of any of the three age divisions competing for a championship over the weekend. Five players expected to showcase their ability at next week’s USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp and a USHL tender were among the top players in the tournament. However, a number of other players stood out in my viewings over the course of Saturday and Sunday.