New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

New England District 15 Only Championship: ’06 prospects leave strong impression

By

Andrew DellaSalla played prep hockey at Brunswick, and was a top forward for the Mid Fairfield 15 Only team (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

NORTHFORD, Conn. – Mount Saint Charles ran through the field at the New England District 15 Only Championship en route to victory at the Northford Ice Pavilion. 

The team, coached by Scott Gainey and Jim Creamer, defeated Mid Fairfield by a score of 6-5 in the championship game on Sunday afternoon. The other semifinalists were Seacoast Performance Academy and South Kent Selects Academy.

The `06s at the New England District possessed the most high-end talent of any of the three age divisions competing for a championship over the weekend. Five players expected to showcase their ability at next week’s USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp and a USHL tender were among the top players in the tournament. However, a number of other players stood out in my viewings over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Teddy Stiga

Eight New Englanders invited to U.S. National Team Development Evaluation Camp

Eight players from New England have earned invitations to USA Hockey’s NTDP Evaluation Camp that will take place March 20-24 in Plymouth, Mich. In addition…
Read More

New England District 18-U Championship: Uncommitted standouts

NORTHFORD, Conn. – The Yale Junior Bulldogs earned the region’s automatic bid to USA Hockey Nationals by winning the New England District 18-U Championship over…
Read More
Teddy Stiga

Prospects: 11 New England ’06s to watch in spring hockey around the U.S.

Spring is around the corner, and playoff hockey is in the air. For the 2006-born class of players, that means opportunities are plentiful to make…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter