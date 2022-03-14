2022 New England Hockey Journal Prep Hockey Awards and All-Star Teams

Belmont Hill and Brian Phinney made it all the way to the 2022 Elite 8 Championship game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the 2021-22 New England prep school hockey season now in the rearview mirror, there were plenty of notable individual performances to look back on and recognize.

While there wasn’t a superstar that separated himself from the field this winter, there were a number of players who put up good numbers, helped their respective teams win, and have shown enough to earn attention from college recruiters and NHL scouts.

The New England Hockey Journal’s 2021-22 Prep School Hockey Awards are based on performance this season and not on future potential or draft stock. I tried to give credit for production, but also looked at who passed the eye test. There were deserving players left off or passed up when it came to doling out the individual awards and all-star teams, but there are only so many spots.