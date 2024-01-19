New England college hockey rankings: BU moves into No. 1 spot

Mathieu Caron has been a big reason for BU's success. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

The second half of the Division 1 men’s college hockey season is underway, and we’re looking back at recent action with the first installment of New England Hockey Journal’s power rankings in the new year.

The top of the rankings features a new No. 1 locally and nationwide, while a total of four teams have logged at least 14 victories. There is representation from Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey throughout the top 10.

Following this weekend’s action, the local slate will feature the Battle of Commonwealth Avenue between Boston College and Boston University and the return of Connecticut Ice on the final weekend of January.

Here is our latest look at the top teams in the region.