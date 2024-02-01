New England college hockey rankings: BC takes over No. 1, plus three newcomers

Both UConn and Northeastern make their way into our top 10. (Getty Images)

With the calendar soon turning to February and the venerable Beanpot at TD Garden looming next week, Boston College rose back to the top of both New England Hockey Journal’s latest Division 1 men’s power rankings and the national picture following a marquee series sweep of its archrivals.

The other two Beanpot schools in our top 10 have experienced opposite recent trends. Tournament season has begun before the first two Mondays of February, however, as Quinnipiac will return to its ECAC Hockey chase with the Connecticut Ice trophy already back in hand.

Here is NEHJ’s latest look at the top teams in the region in power ranking form: