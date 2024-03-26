New England 19U girls players to watch at USA Hockey Nationals

Olivia Maffeo scored 50 points on defense for Nobles this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The prep and MIAA hockey seasons are officially behind us.

With that, the focus for some of the region's best skaters shifts back to the club scene with USA Hockey Nationals.

Massachusetts held it's championships back in the fall after Thanksgiving. The Boston Jr. Eagles won the 19U division, automatically advancing to nationals. A few other teams, like the East Coast Wizards and NAHA, earned at-large bids.

Meanwhile, the New England district just held its regional championships earlier in March. The Mid-Fairfield Stars won the 19U division, and the Connecticut Polar Bears also qualified for nationals.

All the national tournaments will be held April 2-7. The 19U Tier I tournament will be in Wesley Chapel, Florida, while Tier II will be in East Lansing, Mich., beginning April 3.

We'll break down the region's 16U and 14U representation later. For now, let's dive into how the 19U's stack up.