New England 16U, 14U girls players to watch at USA Hockey Nationals

Pembroke's Jen Birolini, one of the MIAA's best scorers, plays for the Massachusetts Spitfires. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

With the prep and high school seasons in the rearview, club hockey is the main focus for a lot of the region's hockey players once again.

Some of the best teams in Massachusetts and New England will compete next week for a shot at glory during USA Hockey Nationals.

Massachusetts held its championships back in the fall after Thanksgiving. Assabet Valley beat the Massachusetts Spitfires in the 16U division to earn a spot at nationals. Meanwhile, the Spitfires qualified on an at-large basis. In the 14U division, the Boston Advantage beat Assabet Valley to automatically advance to nationals. Assabet earned an at-large bid as well.

The New England District held its regional championships earlier this month. The Connecticut Polar Bears won the 16U division, while the Casco Bay Mariners (Maine) won in 14U.

All of the tournaments will be held April 2-7. The girls 16U and 14U Tier I championships will be held in Wesley Chapel, Fla., along with the 19U championship. Meanwhile, the 16U Tier II championship will be in Green Bay, Wisc., beginning April 3. The 14U Tier II tournament will be in Sioux Falls, SD, beginning April 3 as well.

Earlier this week, we broke down the players to watch across the 19U age group. So, now it's time to take a look at some of the headliners across 16U and 14U to watch at nationals.