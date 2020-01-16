New Atlantic overtime format could shake up the standings

Army was an early beneficiary of the new OT format. (courtesy)

Not everyone involved in Atlantic Hockey is a fan of the conference’s new overtime protocol, which now involves a 3-on-3 extra period and a shootout on top of a standard 5-on-5 overtime period.

Army head coach Brian Riley counts himself as one of those naysayers.

That being said, Riley admits the new system worked in his team’s favor recently.

Trailing 3-2 against rival Air Force on Jan. 10 at Tate Rink, the Black Knights’ Eric Butte scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. After both the 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 periods ended without goals, Army earned a bonus point via the shootout. Kevin Dineen’s goal in the shootout’s ninth round gave the Black Knights the edge over the Falcons in a wild game that was officially recorded as a draw.