New England Hockey Journal

College

New Atlantic overtime format could shake up the standings

By

Army was an early beneficiary of the new OT format. (courtesy)

Not everyone involved in Atlantic Hockey is a fan of the conference’s new overtime protocol, which now involves a 3-on-3 extra period and a shootout on top of a standard 5-on-5 overtime period.

Army head coach Brian Riley counts himself as one of those naysayers.

That being said, Riley admits the new system worked in his team’s favor recently.

Trailing 3-2 against rival Air Force on Jan. 10 at Tate Rink, the Black Knights’ Eric Butte scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. After both the 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 periods ended without goals, Army earned a bonus point via the shootout. Kevin Dineen’s goal in the shootout’s ninth round gave the Black Knights the edge over the Falcons in a wild game that was officially recorded as a draw.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Hockey East draft picks worthy of NHL buzz

The percentage of NHL players with NCAA backgrounds has steadily grown over the years.  As programs gain attention because of improved facilities and more structured…
Read More

Lessons learned by returning World Junior players

The hockey world was captivated by the great holiday tradition that is the IIHF World Junior Championship. Earlier this month, players from Hockey East and…
Read More

Kings and a Rook aiming at crown for Skidmore

As comfortable as defenseman Austin Rook (Shrewsbury, Mass.) looks on the ice for Skidmore College, he’s even more comfortable in the locker room. And why…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter