UMass forward John Leonard is having a break-out season. (UMass Athletics)

The percentage of NHL players with NCAA backgrounds has steadily grown over the years.

As programs gain attention because of improved facilities and more structured practice regimens, more elite players are taking the college route to continue their amateur development.

Because of its competitive nature, each NCAA season sees several players make the leap to the NHL and have big impacts right off the bat. Recently, Jack Eichel, Charlie McAvoy and Cale Makar have all jumped to the Show and displayed the benefits of their collegiate careers.

Now, over halfway through the NCAA season with playoff hockey looming, we take a look at a few draft picks in Hockey East who are enjoying notable seasons.