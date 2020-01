Austin Rook has some South Shore Kings teammates along for the ride. (Skidmore College Athletics)

As comfortable as defenseman Austin Rook (Shrewsbury, Mass.) looks on the ice for Skidmore College, he’s even more comfortable in the locker room.

And why not? He can’t go three stalls without running into someone he played juniors with on the South Shore Kings.

“It’s a running joke in the locker room when more and more Kings guys come in,” said senior forward Owen Campbell (Foxboro, Mass.). “It’s like, ‘The Kings have a college team now.’ ”