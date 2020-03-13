NEPSAC girls prep school: Championship roundup

Nobles, seen here celebrating their Harrington tourney win in December, had a dominant season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC girls prep school hockey season wrapped up with three thrilling finals at Worcester Ice Center on Sunday.

Teams were taking part in the Chuck Vernon tournament for the Elite 8, the Patsy Odden tournament for large schools and the inaugural Dorothy Howard championship for small schools.

The Elite 8 championship came down to two dominant teams: Noble and Greenough, which entered the final having not lost a game the entire season and winning the Harrington tournament, and Phillips Academy Andover, which had a solid run of its own.

Here's a breakdown of what happened at the NEPSAC girls prep school finals tournament last weekend: