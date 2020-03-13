New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

NEPSAC girls prep school: Championship roundup

By

Nobles, seen here celebrating their Harrington tourney win in December, had a dominant season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC girls prep school hockey season wrapped up with three thrilling finals at Worcester Ice Center on Sunday.

Teams were taking part in the Chuck Vernon tournament for the Elite 8, the Patsy Odden tournament for large schools and the inaugural Dorothy Howard championship for small schools.

The Elite 8 championship came down to two dominant teams: Noble and Greenough, which entered the final having not lost a game the entire season and winning the Harrington tournament, and Phillips Academy Andover, which had a solid run of its own.

Here's a breakdown of what happened at the NEPSAC girls prep school finals tournament last weekend:

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Prep hockey: Salisbury back at top as Elite 8 champion

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Salisbury captured its first NEPSAC Hockey Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 since 2015 with Sunday's 4-0 win over Dexter Southfield at Trinity College's Koeppel…
Read More

3 takeaways from 3 games: NEPSAC prep school finals

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Turns out home-ice advantage is a thing after all. Connecticut schools Salisbury, Loomis Chaffee and Gunnery all came away with titles in…
Read More

3 takeaways: Salisbury 4, Avon Old Farms 3 (OT)

AVON, Conn. -- The team of destiny struck again and will be playing for all the marbles for the third year in a row as…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter