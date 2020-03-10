Prep hockey: Salisbury back at top as Elite 8 champion

Salisbury won the 2020 NEPSAC Hockey Stuart/Corkery Elite 8. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Salisbury captured its first NEPSAC Hockey Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 since 2015 with Sunday's 4-0 win over Dexter Southfield at Trinity College's Koeppel Community Sports Center.

It was the school's fifth prep hockey title overall, but it was a measure of revenge for the perennial powerhouse that had lost two consecutive finals at the hands of Kimball Union. The Crimson Knights dispatched its nemesis in the quarterfinals by a score of 7-4.

In Sunday's final, Massimo Lombardi gave Salisbury a 1-0 lead after the first period on a wrist shot goal from the left wing circle. Brown commit Dean Bauchiero and Vermont commit Lucas Mercuri gave Andrew Will's squad a 3-0 lead heading to the third period. Holy Cross commit Matthew DeBoer put the cherry on top of the sundae with an empty net tally in the game's final minute.