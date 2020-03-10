New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Prep hockey: Salisbury back at top as Elite 8 champion

By

Salisbury won the 2020 NEPSAC Hockey Stuart/Corkery Elite 8. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Salisbury captured its first NEPSAC Hockey Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 since 2015 with Sunday's 4-0 win over Dexter Southfield at Trinity College's Koeppel Community Sports Center.

It was the school's fifth prep hockey title overall, but it was a measure of revenge for the perennial powerhouse that had lost two consecutive finals at the hands of Kimball Union. The Crimson Knights dispatched its nemesis in the quarterfinals by a score of 7-4.

In Sunday's final, Massimo Lombardi gave Salisbury a 1-0 lead after the first period on a wrist shot goal from the left wing circle. Brown commit Dean Bauchiero and Vermont commit Lucas Mercuri gave Andrew Will's squad a 3-0 lead heading to the third period. Holy Cross commit Matthew DeBoer put the cherry on top of the sundae with an empty net tally in the game's final minute.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

3 takeaways from 3 games: NEPSAC prep school finals

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Turns out home-ice advantage is a thing after all. Connecticut schools Salisbury, Loomis Chaffee and Gunnery all came away with titles in…
Read More

3 takeaways: Salisbury 4, Avon Old Farms 3 (OT)

AVON, Conn. -- The team of destiny struck again and will be playing for all the marbles for the third year in a row as…
Read More

USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp invites announced

Eight players from New England will represent the region at this month's USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp, it was announced this afternoon. Forwards Brady Berard (East Greenwich,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter