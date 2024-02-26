Emi Biotti and BB&N are getting hot at the right time as the playoffs begin. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's playoff time in prep hockey.

The NEPSAC released its tournament brackets for the 2024 Chuck Vernon Elite 8, Patsy Odden Large School and Dorothy Howard Small School Tournaments late Saturday night. Click or tap here for the full brackets.

Naturally, the Elite 8 grabs the headlines, but the Large School Tournament is still plenty interesting especially this season.

Choate barely missed out on the Elite 8, while Westminster was right there until the very end of the regular season. Meanwhile, teams like Dexter and BB&N are getting red-hot at the right time. Thayer and Exeter won't be easy outs by any means, either.

There will be a new Large School champion this season, too, with St. Paul's in the Elite 8.

With that in mind, let's break down each team in the 2024 NEPSAC girls Large School Tournament.