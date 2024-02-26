NEPSAC girls Elite 8 Tournament: Breaking down every team

Monique Lyons is second in the NEPSAC in scoring as Williston aims for an Elite 8 three-peat. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Playoffs? Let's talk about playoffs.

The NEPSAC released its tournament brackets for the 2024 Chuck Vernon Elite 8, Patsy Odden Large School and Dorothy Howard Small School Tournaments late Saturday night. Click or tap here for the full brackets.

This season's bracket is full of intrigue.

On one end you have Nobles and Williston, two girls prep hockey powerhouses looking to add to their legacies. Then, take Phillips Andover, last year's runner-up, who is playing its best hockey at the best time. The same can be said of Tabor at the other end of the bracket. The Seawolves have gotten hot at the right time.

It goes without saying that anything could happen when the puck drops on Wednesday.

Let's break down each team in the 2024 NEPSAC girls Elite 8 Tournament.