New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College

NCAA Tournament: Players to watch in New England regionals

By

Collin Graf will be vital for Quinnipiac in the 2023 NCAA Hockey Tournament. (Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

Eight of the best teams in college hockey will be playing in New England this weekend at the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. The Manchester, N.H., regional and Bridgeport, Conn., regionals are set to be played Thursday through Sunday.

All four local entrants are staying close to home. Boston University is the No. 2 seed in Manchester while No. 1 Quinnipiac, No. 2 Harvard and No. 4 Merrimack make up three of the four teams in Bridgeport.

While New England hockey fans are used to seeing those four teams, those making the trek to SNHU Arena in Manchester or Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport will be treated to seeing four talented teams from other parts of the country. Denver, Western Michigan, Ohio State and Cornell are also in the two New England regionals.

Below is a look at why fans should pay close attention to a select few players on each of the eight teams this weekend at local regionals:

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

NCAA Tournament: Players to watch in New England regionals

Eight of the best teams in college hockey will be playing in New England this weekend at the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament.…
Read More

Burning questions for Endicott, UNE in the D-3 Frozen Four

The Division 3 hockey season reaches its peak on the sea-level campus of Endicott College this weekend. Three conference champions – Endicott, Hobart and reigning…
Read More

RinkWise podcast: Analyzing the MIAA championships

On Sunday, March 19, six state titles were won at TD Garden. All six MIAA championship games provided something different. There were upsets, like No.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter