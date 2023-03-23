Collin Graf will be vital for Quinnipiac in the 2023 NCAA Hockey Tournament. (Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

Eight of the best teams in college hockey will be playing in New England this weekend at the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament. The Manchester, N.H., regional and Bridgeport, Conn., regionals are set to be played Thursday through Sunday.

All four local entrants are staying close to home. Boston University is the No. 2 seed in Manchester while No. 1 Quinnipiac, No. 2 Harvard and No. 4 Merrimack make up three of the four teams in Bridgeport.

While New England hockey fans are used to seeing those four teams, those making the trek to SNHU Arena in Manchester or Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport will be treated to seeing four talented teams from other parts of the country. Denver, Western Michigan, Ohio State and Cornell are also in the two New England regionals.

Below is a look at why fans should pay close attention to a select few players on each of the eight teams this weekend at local regionals: