NCAA D3: Burning questions for Trinity, Babson, UNE, Plymouth

Grad student Brad Arvanitis (Holliston, Mass.) has enjoyed another stellar season in the Babson College net. (Babson Athletics)

The 12-team NCAA Division 3 tournament field was announced on Monday morning and, as expected, the only four New England teams included are the conference champions from the weekend.

Trinity (NESCAC), Babson (NEHC), University of New England (Commonwealth Coast) and Plymouth State (MASCAC) all earned automatic bids to the tournament, which will begin with first-round games on Saturday.

The Frozen Four is scheduled for March 25-26 in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Here is the tournament schedule, and some burning questions surrounding the region’s teams.