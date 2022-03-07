New England Hockey Journal

Division 3

NCAA D3: Burning questions for Trinity, Babson, UNE, Plymouth

By

Grad student Brad Arvanitis (Holliston, Mass.) has enjoyed another stellar season in the Babson College net. (Babson Athletics)

The 12-team NCAA Division 3 tournament field was announced on Monday morning and, as expected, the only four New England teams included are the conference champions from the weekend.

Trinity (NESCAC), Babson (NEHC), University of New England (Commonwealth Coast) and Plymouth State (MASCAC) all earned automatic bids to the tournament, which will begin with first-round games on Saturday.

The Frozen Four is scheduled for March 25-26 in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Here is the tournament schedule, and some burning questions surrounding the region’s teams.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

D-3: A look inside NESCAC’s intriguing championship weekend

In October, there wasn’t a NESCAC coach who could predict – with any degree of certainty – what the next five months would bring. After…
Read More

Division 3: Upsets, OT winners as conference finals take shape

The biggest weekend in Division 3 hockey lived up to expectations and then some. The two days of conference playoffs had it all – from…
Read More

Power Rankings: Andrew Holland and Babson survive Norwich test

Sound the alarm. Norwich is out. For the first time since 1998, the Cadets were faced with a conference quarterfinal game away from home. And,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter