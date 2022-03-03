D-3: A look inside NESCAC’s intriguing championship weekend

Transfer Jax Murray has been a key addition to the top line at Trinity College this season. (Trinity College Athletics)

In October, there wasn’t a NESCAC coach who could predict – with any degree of certainty – what the next five months would bring.

After losing a full season to the pandemic, the league’s 10 teams each took the ice with two new classes of players, less familiarity with their opponents than ever before and questions that could fill a penalty box.

“We went up to play Middlebury (on Feb. 4),” said Trinity coach Matt Greason. “I realized that for 15 or 16 of our guys, it was their first time playing at Middlebury.”

As we arrive at championship weekend, four teams have answered those questions better than the others.