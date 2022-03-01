Division 3: Upsets, OT winners as conference finals take shape

The biggest weekend in Division 3 hockey lived up to expectations and then some.
The two days of conference playoffs had it all – from overtime game-winners to shocking upsets. When the smoke cleared, a dozen teams from New England still found themselves in the mix for a league championship and accompanying auto-bid to the NCAA tournament.
Tournament action continues this week Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The NCAA tournament selection show is March 7.
Let’s take a look at the landscape, league by league.