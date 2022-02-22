Power Rankings: Andrew Holland and Babson survive Norwich test

Junior forward Andrew Holland's (Winchester, Mass.) overtime rebound lifted Babson into the NEHC semifinals. (Jon Endow)

Sound the alarm. Norwich is out.

For the first time since 1998, the Cadets were faced with a conference quarterfinal game away from home. And, for the first time since 2009, their season won't advance to the semis, thanks to an overtime loss at Babson on Saturday night.

The NEHC is on to its semifinals this weekend, while tourney play gets under way for the region's other three leagues: the NESCAC, MASCAC and Commonwealth Coast Conference.

Let's see where the region's teams slot in our latest top 10.