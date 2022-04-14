New England Hockey Journal

College

NCAA coaches: What’s next for BC after Jerry York? BU candidate emerges and more

By

Jerry York retired after 28 seasons at Boston College. He also coached at Clarkson and Bowling Green. (Getty Images)

After 28 seasons as head coach at Boston College, Jerry York has called it a career. College hockey’s all-time coaching wins leader announced his retirement on Wednesday after 50 seasons behind the Division 1 bench, including stops at Clarkson and Bowling Green before finishing his career at his alma mater.

York’s retirement sent shock waves across the college hockey landscape as it had been rumored he wanted to coach a few more seasons and go out on a high note.

His departure means that the two most prominent Hockey East programs are in need of a new head coach. Crosstown rival Boston University is looking for a new bench boss after firing Albie O’Connell late last month.

In this story, we'll identify likely candidates to replace York at BC and a front-runner for the BU job. We'll also examine candidates for the open job at Union College.

