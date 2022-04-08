Frozen Four takeaways as Denver, Minnesota State advance to final

Denver's Cameron Wright and Massimo Rizzo celebrated as the Pioneers advanced to the final. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON – Denver and Minnesota State will play for the college hockey championship on Saturday evening after winning their Frozen Four semifinal contests Thursday at the TD Garden.

Carter Savoie’s goal at the 14:53 mark of overtime sent Denver past Michigan in the first semifinal before five different goal scorers erased a 1-0 deficit for Minnesota State en route to a 5-1 victory over in-state rival Minnesota in the nightcap.

The first-ever Frozen Four at the TD Garden without two local teams didn’t lack drama or intriguing storylines, especially in the first game. Here are five things I took away from the two games on Thursday and a look ahead to Saturday’s final college hockey game of the season.