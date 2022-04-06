Why Boston holds a regular spot in the Frozen Four rotation

The Frozen Four is back in Boston for the first time since 2015. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s an exciting time to be a hockey fan in New England. The Boston Bruins are in the thick of the playoff chase and the Frozen Four is making a long-awaited return to Boston in April.

That's exciting even if a New England school isn't among the final four teams this time.

For the first time since Providence captured its first-ever national championship in 2015, the four participants in Division 1 men’s hockey — Michigan, Minnesota, Denver and Minnesota State — are headed to a familiar place at TD Garden.

According to Chad Tolliver, the associate director of championships and alliances at the NCAA, there’s a reason for that.

“Boston is just a hockey hotbed, between an Original Six team in the NHL and so many top-quality Division 1 programs around there, so we know there is a great deal of support in the city and around New England,” Tolliver said.