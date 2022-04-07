Frozen Four: 7 players who should make an impact in NCAA hockey championship

Minnesota State's Brendan Furry, left, hopes to lead Minnesota State to victory. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The 2022 NCAA Frozen Four is here, with two semifinal games set to be played Thursday and the final on Saturday at TD Garden.

While there are no New England-based schools in the field, there are some quality prospects with high-end and/or intriguing pro potential who will be skating for the national title.

New England natives Matt Beniers and Mackie Samoskevich will be in action for Michigan, which will face Denver, while Minnesota plays Minnesota State. Here are some players from outside the region who are expected to be notable performers.