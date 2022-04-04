Frozen Four: Your guide to the college hockey championship in Boston

Hingham native Matt Beniers returns home to try and win a NCAA title with the University of Michigan. (University of Michigan Athletics)

As the Frozen Four returns to Boston for an eighth time, local hockey fans are left to wonder who to cheer for as four teams from Michigan, Minnesota and Colorado converge on the TD Garden with hopes of winning college hockey’s national championship.

Two of the three winners of Frozen Fours hosted at TD Garden are in this year’s event. Michigan (1998) and Denver (2004) won the first two Beantown Frozen Fours not hosted at the original Boston Garden. The last Frozen Four in Boston was won by Providence in 2015.

The three previously contested Frozen Fours at the TD Garden each had two Hockey East teams. Boston College appeared in 1998 and 2004 while New Hampshire (1998) Maine (2004) joined the Eagles in those two renditions. In 2015, Providence became the first New England school to win the Frozen Four at TD Garden, ousting favored Boston University in the final.