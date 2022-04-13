Jerry York retires as Boston College men’s hockey coach

Jerry York, the all-time winningest coach in college hockey history, is leaving Boston College after 28 seasons. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty)

It’s the end of an era at Boston College.

Jerry York (Watertown, Mass.) announced his retirement as the men’s hockey coach, which he led for the past 28 seasons.

The all-time winningest coach in college hockey with 1,123 victories, York won four national titles at Boston College.

“I have been thinking about the possibility of retiring during the past several weeks and it just seemed to me to be the right time to do so,” York, 76, said. “I am so blessed to have been involved with Boston College these past 28 years and to have had the opportunity to coach so many wonderful student-athletes.

“I leave knowing that it is the right time to go. The book hasn’t closed, but it is time for me to start a new chapter.”

With York departing and Boston University already dismissing Albie O’Connell, two premier Boston-based jobs in college hockey are open at the same time.

Boston College, which went 15-18-5 this season, has been a perennial power in Hockey East and throughout college hockey during most of York’s 28-year tenure. He won national titles with the Eagles in 2001, 2008, 2010 and 2012.

“It is difficult to put into words all that Jerry York means to Boston College,” athletic director Pat Kraft said. “His record as the winningest coach in NCAA men’s ice hockey and BC hockey speak for themselves, but it is his humility, decency, unwavering commitment to his players, fellow coaches, and all of us in the BC family, and the quiet ways in which he contributes to this community that make him so beloved. He is a legend and one of the classiest individuals to ever coach in college sports.”

York was also the coach for 15 seasons at Bowling Green, where he won the 1984 national title, and for seven seasons at Clarkson.

New England Hockey Journal will have more on this story as it develops.