Morgan McGathey has scored over a goal per game in each of her first two seasons at Thayer. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Morgan McGathey is a rising star in women’s hockey.

The Braintree, Mass., native has been a standout for Thayer Academy through her first two seasons of prep school hockey as well as with the East Coast Wizards.

To those who know her, her meteoric development is hardly a surprise.

“She's a super kid,” Ed Bourget, Mass. Hockey director of player development and BB&N coach, said. “She just plays a super consistent team game."