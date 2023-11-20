New England Hockey Journal


Milton Academy: What to expect in 2023-24 girls prep hockey

Avatar photo
By

Julia Guden
Julia Guden will be a key forward for Milton this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Milton Academy was in uncharted territory last season. 

The Mustangs made it through the regular season ISL gauntlet and reached the Elite 8 for the first time in program history. They fell to eventual runner-up Phillips Andover, 3-1.

They also finished runner-up in the Harrington Holiday Tournament, their best placement to date. The Harrington tournament featured some girls prep stalwarts, like Nobles, St. Paul's and BB&N. 

In what will be the 40th season of girls hockey at Milton, it's safe to say coach Ryan Stone's team is headed in the right trajectory.

"I thought those were really good efforts by our team," Stone said of last season's achievements. "We had a really solid season last year."

