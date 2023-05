Milton Academy has named Babson assistant Jim Gaudet its new boys hockey coach. (Jonathan Endow Photography/Babson Athletics)

Milton Academy has found a successor to Paul Cannata.

The school announced on Friday that Jim Gaudet, currently an assistant coach at Babson College, will be its next boys hockey coach.

Gaudet is the son of longtime Dartmouth University coach Bob Gaudet, for whom Jim played on the Big Green from 2008-2012.

He replaces Cannata, who spent 20 seasons coaching Milton Academy.