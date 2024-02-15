New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Milestones and memories: Cami Bell leads the way for St. Paul’s

Avatar photo
By

Cami Bell
Cami Bell has 61 goals and 90 points in 73 career games at St. Paul's. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Leaders lead by example. And St. Paul's School varsity girls hockey has quite the leader.

Senior forward and Yale commit Cami Bell (Barre, Vt.) could eclipse 100 career points for the Big Red, a massive milestone and testament to her dominance on the ice for the Concord, N.H., program. But the only number Bell is interested in exists in the win column as the team chases NEPSAC hardware.

Heading toward the end of the regular season, the Big Red boast a 13-7-0 record with a championship appearance in the always-loaded Harrington Tournament. Bell credits much of the team's early success to the new additions to the team and assistant coach Caroline Jenkins.

"It's been great. We have a great group of kids this year. We owe it a lot to our new kids. And especially Coach Jenkins," Bell said. "They've just stepped in to help the team so much. They've already made such a big impact. Just a hardworking group of girls all around.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Cami Bell

Milestones and memories: Cami Bell leads the way for St. Paul’s

Leaders lead by example. And St. Paul's girls hockey has quite the leader. Senior forward and Yale commit Cami Bell (Barre, Vt.) could eclipse 100…
Read More

Boys MIAA rankings: Franklin earns spot in the top 10

The brackets for the MIAA boys hockey tournament will be announced in less than 10 days. We have a pretty good idea of who the…
Read More

Division 3: What’s at stake in regular season’s final weekend?

The puck drops on Division 3 postseason hockey on Saturday, with the quarterfinal round of the NEHC tournament taking place on four campus sites. The…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter