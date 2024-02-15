Milestones and memories: Cami Bell leads the way for St. Paul’s

Cami Bell has 61 goals and 90 points in 73 career games at St. Paul's. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Leaders lead by example. And St. Paul's School varsity girls hockey has quite the leader.

Senior forward and Yale commit Cami Bell (Barre, Vt.) could eclipse 100 career points for the Big Red, a massive milestone and testament to her dominance on the ice for the Concord, N.H., program. But the only number Bell is interested in exists in the win column as the team chases NEPSAC hardware.

Heading toward the end of the regular season, the Big Red boast a 13-7-0 record with a championship appearance in the always-loaded Harrington Tournament. Bell credits much of the team's early success to the new additions to the team and assistant coach Caroline Jenkins.

"It's been great. We have a great group of kids this year. We owe it a lot to our new kids. And especially Coach Jenkins," Bell said. "They've just stepped in to help the team so much. They've already made such a big impact. Just a hardworking group of girls all around.”