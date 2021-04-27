Mid Fairfield, Mount Saint Charles set to battle for USA Hockey 15 Only crown

Mid Fairfield, coached by Hockey Hall of Famer Marty St. Louis (far left), won the 15 Only New England bracket.

A champion will be crowned early next week at the 2021 USA Hockey 15 Only National Championship that takes place just outside of Dallas in Euless, Texas, at Children’s Health StarCenter.

This year’s national championship starts Wednesday and runs through Monday of next week. Two teams from New England — Mid Fairfield Rangers and Mount Saint Charles — will be present and looking to add to their trophy collections. The former eked out a win in a shootout to claim bragging rights in the New England District Tournament a few weeks ago in Exeter, N.H.

As previously mentioned in this space, Massachusetts will be without a representative at the USA Hockey 15 Only National Championship, thanks to the district’s unwillingness to have a tournament.